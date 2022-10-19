Ray H. Hager, 69, of Hanover, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, October 14, 2022, at home. He was the loving husband of Lisa M. (Russell) Hager; together they shared 27 years of marriage.
Born September 15, 1953, in Baltimore, Md., he was a son of the late Seigel R. and Norma J. (Mayes) Hager.
Ray was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather; he cherished his family and loved spending time with them. He worked for 35 years installing fire sprinkler systems. In his free time, Ray enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, hiking and riding his Harley Davidson. He was an avid Ravens and Orioles fan as well.
In addition to his wife, Ray is survived by four children, Shawn A. Hager and his wife Dawn of Gettysburg, Jamie Ray Andrew Hager and his wife Tanya of Baltimore, Daniel Gizara of Hanover, and Stephanie Gizara of Hanover; three siblings, Richard Hager of Glen Burnie, Md., Nancy Lowther of Baltimore, Md., and Robert Hager of York, South Carolina; and nine grandchildren, Shawn Jr., Ashley, Jasmin, Jaylynn, Jamie Jr,, Calio, Zayden, Ariel, and Cameron; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members. Mr. Hager is also survived by his little bulldog “Tater.”
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Hager, and a niece, Christina Hager.
Ray was also very fond of his pet dogs he owned over the years, Wolf, Sassy, Timber and Scooter.
A service to celebrate the life of Ray will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, Pa. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, Wolf Sanctuary of Pennsylvania, 465 Speedwell Forge Road, Lititz, PA 17543; or to Four Diamonds, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033.
To share memories of Ray H. Hager and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
