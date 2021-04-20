Billie George McKinney Ryan was born on Dec. 23, 1929, in Lufkin, Texas, to the late Mary Faye Smith and Thurman Otto McKinney, and died on April 9, 2021, at Pinnacle Senior Living in Lufkin, Texas.
Mrs. Ryan was a resident of Gettysburg from 2015 to 2018. Mrs. Ryan was a first grade teacher for 30 years, both in Houston, Texas, and Trenton, Michigan. In addition to her love of teaching and learning, she enjoyed traveling, shopping and taking care of her home. Mrs. Ryan was of the Presbyterian faith.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Cathy and Jim Gardner of Gettysburg, and Cheryl and David Ozmer of Trinity, Texas; grandson William Gardner of Gettysburg; granddaughter Allyson Ozmer Ziegler and husband Shawn Zeigler of Austin, Texas; great-granddaughters, Stella Zeigler and Claire Ziegler, both of Austin; niece Malinda McKinney Oliver and husband Billy of Lufkin, Texas; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Homer Gene Ryan; and her brother Tommy McKinney.
Graveside services and interment took place on April 14, 2021, at Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin, Texas.
