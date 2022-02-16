Joyce Elaine Werner gained her angel wings, after a short battle of melanoma cancer, on February 14, 2022, at York Hospital. Born in Hanover, Pa., on December 14, 1952, Joyce was the daughter of the late Clair and Beatrice (Fuhrman) Werner.
Joyce graduated from Southwest High School. She worked as a material handler at Pfaltzgraff Distribution Center for 28 years and retired from Arm & Hammer in 2017.
Joyce traveled the world and enjoyed trips to Alaska, Europe, Iceland, the Mediterranean, Panama Canal, and Walt Disney World. Her favorite trip was a family cruise in 2018. Joyce also loved the beach and traveled to her beach trailer for the last 20 years. She was an avid bowler and played in numerous leagues; most recently, she played for Colony Park North three times per week. Joyce cherished her lawn and loved mowing.
Joyce and her wife, Deidre, built a life around their love for 31 years. Through the years, Joyce and Deidre touched countless lives with their selflessness and compassion.
Joyce is predeceased by her parents; her sister, Susan (Terry) Heldibridle; and her beautiful daughter, Lori Ann Green.
Joyce is survived by her wife, Deidre L. Werner-Ludwick; son, Chad Green; niece, Deborah (Mike) Waltersdorff; niece, Stephanie (Richard) West; niece, Antonia (Eric) Colquette; granddaughter, Abigail (Tanner) Link; and grandson, Connor (Ashlyn) Green.
The family would like to thank the WellSpan nursing staff at York Hospital for their professionalism and kindness during her stay; they treated her phenomenally.
Please join us to celebrate Joyce’s life and legacy at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 2114 W. Market St., York, Pa. Viewing will be held Sunday, February 20, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m., and Monday, February 21, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. Service will be officiated by Pastor Scott Sager at 11 a.m. with graveside service immediately following at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
The family requests donations to the American Cancer Society in Joyce’s honor. As she bravely fought cancer, so do millions of others. Through our donations, we aim to spread awareness for early diagnosis and eventually, a cure for this ugly disease.
