Rev. David W. Clark, 74, of Biglerville, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Hershey Medical Center.
He was born July 12, 1947, in Johnstown, Pa., the son of the late George A. and Maxine Reitz Clark.
David is survived by his wife, Tara Reighard Clark; a daughter, Christy Clark of Elizabethtown, Pa.; and a son, Nathan Clark of Redwood City, Calif. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, Donald Replogle and his family; and cousins Susan Borosky, Priscilla Bashore, and Kathy Kuhns and their families.
Rev. Clark was a graduate of Thiel College and United Lutheran Seminary (formerly Lutheran Theological Seminary at Gettysburg). For over 48 years, he served the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America at multiple churches and in varied capacities, including roles in Development at the Seminary and later at the Lutheran Camping Corporation.
Most recently, he began his service as pastor of the Upper Bermudian Lutheran Parish in 2013, which includes Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church and Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, both in Gardners. During this time, he also served St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Heidlersburg, and Lower Bermudian Lutheran Church in East Berlin.
He enjoyed watching Penn State football, playing racquetball, and reading various books.
Private interment will be at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church at 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, PA 17324. Pastor Stephen Herr will lead the service and Bishop James Dunlop will speak. A reception will be held following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to United Lutheran Seminary, 61 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or the American Red Cross, 724 South George Street, York, PA 17401 in the form of a blood donation or a monetary donation.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.