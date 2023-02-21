Geraldine O’Brien Markle, 89, of Gettysburg, passed away suddenly at her home on Sunday, February 19, 2023.
She was born October 29, 1933, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the daughter of the late John and Anastasia Sullivan O’Brien. Her husband, Donald E. Markle, (married 1980) died in 2018.
Mrs. Markle was an active member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was a long time employee of the Department of Defense including two tours overseas in Geneva, Switzerland, and Rome, Italy. Following her retirement she and her husband, Donald, moved to Gettysburg. As Donald moved to writing and teaching in his post retirement, Geraldine became support for him in his various endeavors by serving as his chief editor. This was in addition to her own entrepreneurial endeavors of launching “Welcome Wagon” for the Gettysburg community.
Volunteer activities included engagement at her church, helping at the Adams County Arts Council, and serving as a docent with Donald at the National Gallery of Art in Washington.
Geraldine is survived by five stepchildren, Chris Markle and his wife Pat of El Cerrito, Calif., Kevin Markle of Springfield, Va., Anne Markle and her wife Jacqueline of Reminderville, Ohio, David Markle and his wife Berli of Houston, Texas, and Claire Markle and her wife Emily of San Jose, Calif.; four grandchildren, Paul Malcher, Ian Markle, Sara Markle, and Lea Markle; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband, Irv Wagner; and by five brothers and sisters, Eugene O’Brien, John O’Brien, Maurice O’Brien, Bernard O’Brien, and Mary Agnes Strosnider.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church on February 27, at 2 p.m. Interment will be at a later date at Corpus Christi Cemetery, Fort Dodge, Iowa. There will be a viewing at the church on February 27 from 1 p.m. until the time of the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or Adams County Library, 140 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
