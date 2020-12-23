Dorothy E. Bollinger, 99, of Hanover, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the home of her daughter, Barbara Garrett. She was the wife of the late Ralph F. Bollinger who died in 2000.
Born Oct. 21, 1921, in Fayetteville, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Theodore U. and Bessie Viola (Hennaberger) Geiman.
She had worked at Hanover Heirlooms and was retired from Doubleday of Hanover since 1975.
Surviving are her children, Kenneth Bollinger and Judy of New Oxford, Barbara Garrett and David of Hanover, Catherine Bohn of Hanover, Evelyn Block of Panama City, Fla., and Teresa Gonder and Mark of Gettysburg; 14 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren, 21 great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Donald Geiman of Chambersburg; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her six sisters and five brothers.
Dorothy was the oldest charter member of Bethel Assembly of God, Littlestown. She loved painting, drawing, writing poems, puzzles and spending time with her family.
Due to COVID-19, services are private at her church with the Rev. Garry Sheaffer officiating. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Hanover.
Memorials in Dorothy's name may be sent to New Hope Ministries, 1113 Frederick Pike, Littlestown, PA 17340.
