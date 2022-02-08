Michael E. Patterson, 58, of Gettysburg, died Monday morning, February 7, 2022, at his home.
Born March 4, 1963, in Gettysburg, he was the son of Harold Patterson and his wife Wendy of Gettysburg, and Virginia Newell-Mellott of Waynesboro, Pa. He was the husband of Lisa F. (Trish) Patterson of Gettysburg.
Mr. Patterson worked as a self-employed contractor specializing in interior wood working and trim work. He loved his cats and working in his garage. He was a member of the Gettysburg Eagles and the Bonneauville CWV.
In addition to his wife, Michael is survived by his daughter, Erica Valentin, of Gettysburg; and his four grandchildren, Kodie Valentin, Justin Valentin, Jacob Valentin, and Jarrett Valentin. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald and Rosabell Hankey.
There will be a viewing 6-8 p.m., Thursday evening, February 10, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
A private interment will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.