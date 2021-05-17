Earl Harvey Hilbert, 88, passed away suddenly at his home in Chesterville, Ohio, on May 2, 2021.
He was born Aug. 19, 1932, in Emmitsburg, Md., a son of the late John and Elizabeth (Troxell) Hilbert. During his life he worked as a farmer and self-employed carpenter. He was a member of the Baptist Church and a member of the Gettysburg Moose Lodge. Earl is survived by brothers John, Kenneth, Harry, Paul and a sister Edith Wantz. He was predeceased by his wife of 39 years, Margorie McComb Kuykendall, a brother, Ray Hilbert, and sisters, Delphine Harbaugh, Catherine Strickhouser, and Irene Gerver.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Rivercliff Cemetery in Mt. Gilead, Ohio. A memorial gathering and meal will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Anselment Memorial Park, Caledonia, Ohio. Snyder Funeral Homes of Mt. Gilead are in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.