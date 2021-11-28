Bernard L. Topper, 90, Carlisle, formerly of Gettysburg, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. He was also known as Bud or Bernie. His final four years were residing at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation, Carlisle. Thank you from the family to Claremont’s hard working “Angel’s” that loved and cared for him.
He was born Sept. 7, 1931 in Adams County, the son of the late Philip and Lottie Kump Topper. His wife, Jean Trostle Topper, died in 1984.
Mr. Topper was a former member of Flohr’s Lutheran Church in Cashtown, where he helped take care of the cemetery. For 42 years he was employed at Musselman Division of Knouse Foods retiring in 1996. Later in his life, he enjoyed reading the Bible.
Bernard is survived by four children: Donna L. Topper of Harrisburg, Diane L. Topper of Mount Joy, Patricia A. Shaffer of Carlisle, Philip G. Topper and his wife Lena of El Paso, Texas; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce McDannell of Arendtsville, Mary Jane Socks of Gettysburg. He was predeceased by two sisters, Beatrice Carey and Dorothy Sibrel.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Adams County Public Library, 140 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or Flohr’s Lutheran Church, 595 Flohr’s Church Road, Biglerville, PA 17353. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
