Leonarda Cruz Alza, 98, of Arendtsville, died Sunday morning, October 16, 2022, at her home.
Born November 6, 1923, in Mexico, she was the daughter of the late Regino Cruz and Seconina Alza. She was the wife of the late Primitivo Ponce.
Leonarda is survived by her three children, Prisca Ponce, Felipe Ponce, and Jose Ponce; 33 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg. Burial will be in the St. Francis Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the services Wednesday morning at the church. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
