Khaliek Haile Salassie Grimes was born on May 28, 1999. He entered into eternal life, on May 30, 2021. He is the son of Melisha Grimes of Littlestown, and Kahle Ream of York Pa.
Khaliek was a graduate of Littlestown High School in 2017. After graduation he continued his education at HACC, Gettysburg, and York College of Pennsylvania to pursue a career in engineering. It was at York College where he became a sorority member of Kappa Sigma Rho.
During his educational path he was employed with various companies to support his educational career goals. Khaliek enjoyed his daily fitness workouts at the gym, long runs, skateboarding, gaming, traveling, and spending time with his friends. His beautiful smile, laughter, and fun sense of humor will be truly missed by so many of us.
Khaliek is survived by his loving sister, Makhya Grimes and brother, Malachi Grimes of Littlestown. Also loved by, maternal grandmother Melodie Grimes-Kirkland; paternal grandfather Patrick Ream; Aunt, Gloria Kirkland of Columbia, S.C.; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Malik Grimes; maternal grandfather, Donald Kirkland, and paternal grandmother, Barbara Ream.
A Celebration of Life Memorial to honor Khaliek Grimes will be held at 173 E. Cottage Place, York, Pa., on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be sent to John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., c/o Khaliek Grimes, 902 Mount Rose Ave., York, PA. 17403.
A special thanks to family, friends, and community members of Littlestown, Pennsylvania.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.