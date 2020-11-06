Lorene Belle “Renie” Hubbard, 91, of Carlisle Street, Gettysburg, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the York Hospital.
She was born March 20, 1920, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Fred and Hulda Hess Hubbard.
Renee was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg for many years. She was employed at Carroll Shoe Company in Littlestown for 28 years, and at DMI in Gettysburg for 19 years, retiring in 1996. Following her retirement she worked in the Gettysburg High School cafeteria for 16 years until she left there in 2014. Renee was a devoted sister to her family. She could often be seen walking around the college to keep herself in shape.
Ms. Hubbard is survived by a brother, Donald Hubbard of Gettysburg, and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four brothers, Fred Hubbard Jr., Clyde Hubbard, Robert Hubbard and Raymond Hubbard; and a sister, Doris Werdebaugh.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Michael Allwein officiating. Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery, Arendtsville. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday morning at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
