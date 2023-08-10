Wanda L. Allender, 85, of Chambersburg, Pa., formerly of Gettysburg, passed away at the Chambersburg Hospital on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.
Born February 3, 1938, in Hanover, Pa., Wanda was a 1956 graduate of Gettysburg High School and served as an executive secretary to several area businesses during her career.
She was an avid reader, enjoyed family gatherings and was a caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her beloved family.
Surviving are her five children, April Mens (Mike) of Gettysburg, Kurt Allender of Chambersburg, Lisa Allender of Baltimore, Md., Richard Allender (Susy) of Denver, N.C., and Charles T. “Tom” Allender (Mison) of San Antonio, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Sarah, Clayton, Matt, Nathaniel, Cameron, Corey, Justin, Joshua, Tim and Theresa; seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Linda Utz (Richard) of Gettysburg. Wanda was predeceased by her brother, Ronnie McCleaf.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York Street, Gettysburg, with Rev. Andrew Geib officiating. Interment will follow the services in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday at the church from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at moanafuneralhome.com.
