Ellsworth A. “Pete” Miller, 80, of Littlestown, died Monday, Nov. 2, at UPMC Hanover. Born May 1, 1940 in Lewistown, Pete was the son of the late Eugene E. and Laura M. (Ritchey) Miller.
He had been employed with Littlestown Hardware & Foundry for 17 years and had later retired as a welder from Harley Davidson in 2005 after 27 years of service.
Surviving are his three sons, Todd E. Miller of Thomasville, Timothy E. Miller of Enola, and Arnold A. Miller of Littlestown; his four grandchildren, Aaron, Shawn, Alissa and Daxter Miller; his great-granddaughter, Isabella Serrano; his two sisters, Georgia V. Parks and Joy A. Norrs, and his brother, William J. Walters, all of Lewistown.
Pete was predeceased by his sister, Thelma Davis.
He was a member of Hanover Home Association and Littlestown FOE and a social member of Littlestown VFW. Pete enjoyed hunting, NASCAR, working on cars and spending time with his family.
Funeral services are private.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.