Darlene N. Boyd, 68, of Littlestown, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, at her home.
Born Dec. 15, 1951, in Baltimore City, Darlene was the daughter of the late Oscar L. and Mildred I. (Heppding) Boyd.
She was a 1970 graduate of Glen Burnie High School and had been employed with Commerce Distribution of Pasadena, Md., for 20 years. Darlene was retired from Penguin Random House of Westminster.
Surviving are her son, Robert M. Boyd and Gina of Littlestown; her granddaughter, Sierra Boyd; and her sister, Patricia A. Walker and Frank of Littlestown. Darlene was predeceased by her three brothers, Linwood, Kenneth and Dennis Boyd.
She enjoyed gardening, traveling and spending time with family, friends and her dog, Peanut.
Funeral service is Saturday, Nov. 14, at 3 p.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with the Rev. Christopher Thomas officiating. Viewing is Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Covid-19 restrictions will be observed with social distancing and masks being worn. Inurnment is in Glen Haven Cemetery, Glen Burnie, where she will be interred with her mother.
Memorials in Darlene’s name may sent to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Cancer.org to donate online.
