Ray Clabaugh

Ray E. Clabaugh, 97, of Littlestown died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at UPMC Hanover Hospital. He was the widower of Wanda Shanebrook Clabaugh, who died Aug. 30, 2000. Born March 1, 1925 in Thurmont, Md., Ray was the son of the late Elmer and Carrie Lewis Clabaugh.
Ray was a veteran of World War II serving in the United States Navy. He worked for Cambridge Rubber of Taneytown for over 35 years, retired from Craft Lite of Littlestown and worked for Norm’s Auction for 15 years.
Surviving are his twin son and daughter Lynn R. Clabaugh of Hanover and Linda K. Clabaugh of Littlestown, and children Jane K. Strevig, J. Weesie Strevig and Scott E. Clabaugh, all of Littletown; his grandchildren Kim, Kevin, twins Carrie and Katie, Matt, Danielle, Cathy, Chris and Charlie; his great grandchildren Tyler, Tanner, Teagan, Ryan, Sydney, Olivia, Lincoln, David, Max, Brooke, Emily, Hannah and Addy; and his sisters Bets Teeney of Taneytown and Wink Bostian of Thurmont. Ray was predeceased by his sister Carrie and brothers Clifford, Peter, Lewis, Joseph, Richard and Johnny. He was a member of Redeemer’s U.C.C., Littlestown, a life member of Fish & Game and VFW, both of Littlestown, and an NRA member. He loved fishing, hunting and being with his family.
Funeral Service is Monday, Jan. 2, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown with the Rev. Sterling Fritz officiating. Viewing is Monday 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ray’s name may be sent to his church at 107 E. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
