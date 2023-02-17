Alan Hubert Shimer, born August 21, 1929, in McKees Rocks (Pittock), Pennsylvania, “slipped the surly bonds of Earth” at age 93 on February 5, 2023, with his daughter Terri Buckson by his side. He was the son of the late Roy Shimer and Anna (Reichel) Shimer.
Aviation was Al’s lifelong passion. In 1947, at 18 years old, Al soloed in a Piper J-3 Cub. After serving in the US Army during the Korean War from 1948 to 1950, he joined Capital Airlines in 1956, which merged with United Airlines in 1961. Al completed his career with United as captain on the Boeing 727 in 1987.
Al loved recreational aviation and found tremendous joy restoring and flying vintage aircraft, particularly Wacos. He shared his love of airplanes with family and friends whom he would take up in his 1937 Waco VPF-7 and perform heart-stopping loops, rolls, and other aerobatics. When on the ground, he enjoyed planting crops and raising animals with his family on a farm north of Gettysburg.
He greatly appreciated the camaraderie of fellow pilots and aviation aficionados at the Gettysburg Regional Airport and the Gettysburg Barnstormers, EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) Chapter 1041. Al was proud his aviation legacy was passed on to his son, also a captain for United Airlines, and his grandson-in-law who flies for the US Air Force.
May Al always “dance the skies on laughter-silvered wings.”
Al is survived by his four children, Tracey Garman (Van) of Coppell, Texas, Terri Buckson (Jed) of Chesapeake, Virginia, A. Timothy Shimer of Littlestown, and Tami Frudden (Sean); five grandchildren, Cortney Piper (Jason), Cameron Garman, Caitlin Yingling (Connor), Bradley Buckson, and Benjamin Buckson; three great-grandchildren, Sophia, Luke, and Elizabeth Piper; and his former wife of 34 years, Peggy (Parkinson) Shimer of Vermilion, Ohio. He was predeceased by his older brother Ronald Shimer.
