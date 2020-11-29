Kenneth R. Groff, Sr., died on Nov. 16, 2020 in Gettysburg. Ken was the loving husband of Joyce “Jo” Groff, his wife of 25 years. Born in Lancaster, PA on October 20, 1929, he was the son of the late Martha E. and
Frank L. Groff. He lived in Harrisburg before moving to Gettysburg in 2002.
He was employed by Plant Improvements & Manchester Industries as a forklift mechanic for 41 years and served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard for eight years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gettysburg and the Gettysburg American Legion Post 202. A Little League baseball coach for more than 30 years, he also enjoyed fencing, dancing, snowmobiling, and traveling with the “Recycled Teenagers,” the AARP travel group and Elaine’s Group.
Kenneth is survived by 10 children: Kathryn Kammerer of Harrisburg, Sharyn Hamill of Harrisburg, Sandra Lesko of Goodyear, Ariz., Gregory Groff of Harrisburg, Barbette Platt of Harrisburg, Jennifer Swinnich of New Cumberland, Marthea Wilson of Clarksville, Md., Kevin Groff of Lemoyne, Keith Groff of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Kenneth Groff II of Harrisburg; five stepchildren, Timothy McGough of Gettysburg, Lita Orner of Waynesboro, Eva Spence of Orrtanna, Pauline Meyers of Gettysburg and Julie Watkins of Gettysburg; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by his siblings Donald of Brookfield, Conn., Philip of Mechanicsburg, and Suzanne Stusnick of St. Augustine, Fla. He was predeceased by brothers David, Frank, and Richard, and his sister Elizabeth Koch.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville. A Memorial Service is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Gettysburg, 1015 Chambersburg Road, Gettysburg (masks required) with private interment at a later date.
Monetary gifts in memory of Ken can be made to the First Baptist Church of Gettysburg, 1015 Chambersburg Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325 or the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Friends may express online condolences to DuganFH.com.
