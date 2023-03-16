Donald R. Altman Sr., 86, of Gettysburg, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at his home.
He was born October 4, 1936, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Howard R. and Ruth Carlton Altman. Don is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rose Miller Altman.
Don was a veteran of the US Air Force serving during the Korean Conflict. For most of his career he was a jewelry salesman in the Erie area. After moving to Gettysburg he owned and operated, along with his wife, the Homestead Motel along Route 30 East. Don was a private pilot who enjoyed recreational flying. He was an avid hiker and kayaker.
In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by four children, Kathleen DeGerolamo and her husband Richard of Bonneauville, Donna Sweesy and her husband Greg of Gettysburg, Donald R. Altman Jr. and his wife Angela of Gettysburg, and Daniel Altman and his wife Anna of Baltimore, Md.; seven grandchildren, Natalie Altman, Donald Altman III and his wife Jennifer, Laura Gutshall and her husband Samuel, Jeffrey Altman and his wife Rachael, Jason Altman and his wife Katelyn, Danielle Altman and Jessica Altman; six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two brothers, Harry Altman and James Altman; and a sister, Marian Roake.
A celebration of Don’s life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at DAV.org.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
