Stevens Alvarez, 21, of Aspers, passed unexpectedly into the Lord’s eternal grace on April 28, 2021.
Stevens, known as “Gordo” to those who loved him, was a gentle soul since he was born on Nov. 1, 1999. He was a 2018 graduate of Biglerville High School and employed at Rice Fruit Company in Gardners.
Those who knew him were blessed to be recipients of his warm hugs and kisses. He was the affectionate one out of the family. Anytime you would see Gordo, you would always see a smile on his face. He enjoyed spending time with family, watching and playing soccer, or playing any sport with his cousins.
Gordo, your wings were ready but we were not. We will always cherish the time we spent with you, even if it was cut too short.
Stevens is survived by his parents, Gilberto and Juana Alvarez; his siblings, Alejandro and Candy Alvarez; and too many aunts, uncles, and cousins to count. Stevens, we love you more than you will ever know and we will miss you every single day.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg, with burial to follow at St. Francis Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday evening, May 2, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St. Gettysburg, as well as one hour before Mass Monday morning at the church.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.