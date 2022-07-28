Winifred V. Deist-Coffelt, 91, of Orrtanna, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Paramount Healthcare, Fayetteville, Pa.
She was born January 14, 1931, in Stoystown, Pa., the daughter of the late Henry and Ruth Fleegle Karla. She is survived by her husband Harry W. Coffelt.
Winifred was a member of Flohr’s Lutheran Church in McKnightstown, and formerly at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ellicott City, Md. For many years she was a secretary at the Women’s Correctional Facility in Jessup, Md. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Winifred enjoyed her flower garden, cooking and baking. She was also involved in five generations of her family, twice.
In addition to her husband she is survived by three sons, Mark Deist of Chambersburg, Pa., Craig Deist of Dover, Pa., and Todd Deist and partner Suzanne of Clarksburg, Md.; two stepchildren, Ross Coffelt of Springfield, Va., and Ann Kint and her husband Kelly of Hanover, Pa.; eight grandchildren, Barry Deist, Laura Milesky, Kirk Deist, Cory Deist, Stacey Lindsay, Ashton Deist, Craig Hart, and Jonathan Hughes; four step-grandchildren, William Coffelt, Rebekah Rankin, Andrew Scott, and Zachary Scott; and 18 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a husband, Charles Deist; a daughter-in-law, Margaret Deist; a great-grandson, Roland Baker; and a stepson, Keith Coffelt.
Funeral services will be held Monday, August 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Flohr’s Lutheran Church in Cashtown, with Rev. Dennis Probst officiating. There will be a viewing at the church on Monday, August 8, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Meadowridge Memorial Park in Elkridge, Md., at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Flohr’s Lutheran Church, 595 Flohr’s Church Road, Cashtown, PA 17343.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
