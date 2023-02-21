Raymond J. Howe, 92, entered into rest at 11:46 a.m. on Saturday February 18, 2023, in High Springs, Fla. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Virginia C. Howe, on January 16, 2020. The couple had been married 66 years.
Born April 6, 1930, in Gettysburg, Raymond was a son of the late Lloyd David and Viola Marie (Sponseller) Howe.
He was a veteran of the Air Force and Army for five years during the Korean War. He retired from GTE after 37 years of service.
Raymond was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved the game of tennis, and played for years with relatives and friends. He jogged/walked just about every day of his life, until recently. He was a mall walker at the West Manchester Mall for more than 25 years, and enjoyed fellowship and coffee with his friends. He was also a regular at Route 74 diner where staff and patrons kept him company after his loving wife’s passing. He was a member of the VFW in Dillsburg, and was one of the founding members of St. David’s E.C. Church in Weigelstown.
He is survived by four children, Candy L. Howe of York, Ranie J. Howe and husband Richard W. Frey of Fort White, Fla., Michael J. Howe of York, and Joseph D. Howe and wife Concetta of Dillsburg; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Mary Lou Miller, and Gertrude I. Peters.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the viewing and time to celebrate Raymond’s life from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Emig Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc., 47 N. Queen St., Dover. The graveside service will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023, in Hampton Union Cemetery in New Oxford where veteran’s honors will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Officiating will be the Rev. N. Patrick Teaford, pastor of St. David’s E.C. Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or by visiting https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.
Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share memories of Raymond and condolences with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.