Florence G. (Markle) Gordon, 93, passed Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Columbia Cottage in Hanover. She was the wife of the late John S. Gordon, her husband of 59 years, who passed February 1, 2006.
Florence was born February 6, 1928, in New Oxford, the daughter of the late Charles Markle and Evelyn G. (Myers) Markle West.
Florence graduated from East Berlin High School in 1946, and retired from Hanover Shoe where she worked for 43 years. She was a member of St. John’s U.C.C. in New Chester, where she served on consistory, taught Sunday school, was secretary of the Women’s Guild, and volunteered for many years.
She was a life member of Hampton Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary. Florence loved her family dearly, including her church family at St. John’s U.C.C. Besides spending time with her family, she enjoyed being outside, volunteering at church and the East Berlin Community Center Thrift Shoppe.
Florence is survived by a daughter, Vivien C. Cookerly and Jay P. Cookerly, both of New Oxford; two grandchildren, Troy J. Cookerly of East Berlin, and Prudi L. Showers and her husband Jeff of Gardners; a great-grandson, Colby K. Showers; and two sisters, Audrey Moul Gordon of New Oxford, and Betty Jane Rhodes of Hanover.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Hampton Union Cemetery. A viewing, without the family present, will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 9 to 10 a.m., at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford.
In honor of Florence’s love for children, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.