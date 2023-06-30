Brian William Wilson, 64, of Biglerville, passed away of renal failure on May 27, 2023, at the Dove House Hospice Home in Westminster, Md. He was born on July 21, 1958, at Gettysburg Hospital, and graduated from Biglerville High School in 1976.
Brian continued his education and passion for photography by graduating from the Hallmark Institute of Photography in 1980. His talent for capturing life’s wonders, emotions and celebrations on film continued throughout his life.
Although he never had children of his own, Brian was like the Pied Piper, serving as a Head Start director in both Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. His creativity and ability to work with young students is still remembered today by those who were part of his children’s program. Due to his health issues, he researched and understood Diabetes and transplants as well as any physician in the field. These skills led him to also serve as a nutritionist in both Massachusetts and Gettysburg, (including the YMCA), and enabled him to extend his life beyond anyone’s expectations.
An accomplished “tinkerer” and a Do it Yourself (DIY) expert before his time, he could build almost anything small or large, and utilized those capabilities in everyday life, as well as helping others.
Brian is survived by his siblings, Mark M. Wilson os Aspers, Steven J. Wilson (Judy Wilson) of Elkton, Ky., and Lucinda K. Wilson of Derwood, Md. He is also survived by his nephews, Nathan S. Wilson of Aspers, Ethan J. Wilson of Huntsville, Ala., niece, Emily L. Wilson-Scott (John Scott) and their children (Julia, Natalee, Cherilynn, Emmalee Kate) of Bowling Green, Ky.
He is predeceased by his parents, the late Lois M. Wilson and William B. Wilson of Biglerville.
Professional Services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A private celebration of life will be held for the extended family in Fairfield.
