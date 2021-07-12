Dennis V. Bollinger, 76, of Westminster, Md., died Sunday, July 11, at The Dove House of Westminster. He was the husband of Diane L. (Baumgardner) Bollinger for 50 years.
Born Oct. 12, 1944, in Hanover, Dennis was the son of the late H. Vernon and Sarah C. (Krumrine) Bollinger.
He was a 1962 Westminster High School graduate and was a farmer along with his family. He later was employed with T.B.H. Concrete Co. of Westminster for 18 years.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his brother, Paul S. Bollinger and Judy of Westminster, and sister-in-law, Sharon Wolf of Westminster. He was predeceased by his brother, Gary Bollinger.
Dennis was a member of St. Mary's Lutheran Church, Silver Run. He loved fishing, hunting, farming, dancing and spending his time with family and friends. He also enjoyed working on small engines.
Funeral service is Thursday, July 15, at 11 a.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown, with the Rev. Linda Fernandez officiating. Viewing is one hour prior to services on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment is in St. Mary's Cemetery, Silver Run.
Memorials in Dennis's name may be made to American Diabetes Assoc., 2451 Crystal Drive, Ste. 900, Arlington, VA 22202; or Kidney Foundation of Maryland, 1107 Kenilworth Drive, Towson, MD 21204; or The Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster MD 21157.
