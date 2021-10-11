Joyce Evelyn Fissel Rothermel passed away Oct. 4 at home with her family by her side.
Born April 5, 1931, in Gettysburg, Joyce was the daughter of Elmer B. and Altoona Maude (Steinour) Fissel. Joyce was a 1949 graduate of Gettysburg High School and attended Corcoran College of Art and Design in Washington, D.C.
She had numerous civil servant jobs including working at the Pentagon, Letterkenny Army Depot, and Navy Fleet Material Support Office (FMSO) Defense Depot, as well as being a Lutheran minister’s wife for 30 years.
She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Bellefonte, Pa. Joyce enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, animals, crafts, music, reading, PSU football, and puzzles.
Surviving are her daughter, Judith Kiefer of Hunts Valley, Md.; daughter, Rebecca Hughes and son-in-law Fred Hughes of Emmitsburg, Md.; daughter, Melinda Ann Adams of Virginia Beach, Va.; son, Bryck D. Flanagan of San Francisco, Calif.; daughter, Elizabeth R. Wood of Bellefonte, Pa.; eight grandchildren, David Jones, Deborah Jones, Dorothy Jones, Christopher Jones, Stephanie Kiefer, Abigail Kiefer Aguilera, Grace Young Tice, and Stephen Young; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Guy Fissel, and sister-in-law Betty Jane Fissel of State College, Pa.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by son, Timothy John Rothermel of San Francisco, Calif.; grandson, Robert H. Adams of North Wilkesboro, N.C.; her parents; brothers, Blair, Jesse and George Fissel; and sisters, Bess Munson and Edith Baker Shriver.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 1 p.m., at St. John Lutheran Church, 216 N. McAllister St., Bellefonte, PA 16823. Inurnment will be at a later date in Arendtsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 216 N. McAllister St., Bellefonte, PA 16823; St. James Lutheran Church, PO Box 4596, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or Marine Corps Toys-for-Tots.
