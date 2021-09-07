Raymond Thomas Orndorff, 74, of Bonneauville, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Genesis Healthcare in Gettysburg after a lengthy illness. He was the son of the late Louise (Myers) and Vincent Orndorff.
Raymond enjoyed aviation, woodworking, golfing, bowling, ceramics and being with family. He was a graduate of New Oxford High School, graduating in 1965. Immediately after high school he volunteered for four years of service with the U.S. Air Force. He spent much of his duty patriotically supporting the Vietnam War from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. Other duty stations included Westover Air Force Base in Massachusetts. His military occupation specialty was pneudraulics. He was honorably discharged in 1969 with a Good Conduct Medal.
After his military discharge, Ray's life passion was aviation. At any time, he could be found studying or giving a seminar or personal education on a century of military aviation history. He was a member of The Gettysburg Barnstormers, EAA Chapter 1041.
Ray was employed for 35 years at SKF in Hanover, retiring in 2008.
He was predeceased in death by his wife (Connie), his parents, and his nephew Cory Orndorff.
He is survived by his stepson, Jack Ringler (Rhonda); two step-grandchildren, Jacob and Devin; siblings include Karl Orndorff (Julie) Christine Gallagher (Jim), Barry Orndorff, (Lisa), Edwin Orndorff (Wanda), Roy Orndorff (Wanda), Benita Lehto (Roy) and Judy Reed (Dale). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no viewing or service for Raymond. He generously donated his body to science in hopes they would help find a cure for Parkinson’s and Muscular Dystrophy. Ray was a born-again Christian.
The family would like to thank Genesis Health Care – Gettysburg Center and SpiriTrust Hospice Care immensely, for their wonderful care of Raymond.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ray's memory to Genesis Health Care–Gettysburg Center or SpiriTrust Hospice Care.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
