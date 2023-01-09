Kathy Lynne Pritt, age 58, of Gettysburg, passed away at Gettysburg Hospital on Friday, January 6, 2023 after a long illness.
Born October 6, 1964, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of Marie Sue Pritt of Cashtown, and the late James M. Pritt who died in 2011.
Kathy worked for many years at SAGR Products in Gettysburg, and at Sanders Restaurant in Fairfield. She loved her nieces, nephews and their children; they brought her great joy.
Kathy was known as a free spirit like a butterfly and her contagious laugh to her friends and family. She enjoyed traveling, the color purple and leaves behind her beloved dog, Skippy.
In addition to her mother, Kathy is survived by her sister, Brenda S. Pritt (Jeff Slagle) of Fairfield; a brother, Michael J. Pritt of Gettysburg; niece, Amber Pritt; nephews, T.J. Pritt (Cristie), Michael “Jake” Pritt (Brittney) and Austyn Pritt; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Chloe, Corbyn, Sierra, Carter, Ceana, Brynn, Nate, Calloway and Emy.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Trinity United Church of Christ in Cashtown, lead by Janet Hartman and Fred Falk. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. and following the service at a reception at the Cashtown Fire Hall. Interment will be private.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.