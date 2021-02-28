Dean Stephen (Rocky) Rockwood passed away on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at home in Elizabethtown, surrounded by his family. He was in Hospice Care after a lengthy illness.
He was born Dec. 10, 1946, in Philadelphia to Dean Spencer Rockwood and Ruth (Culbertson) O’Neill.
He is survived by his mother, Ruth (Culbertson) O’Neill of Cheyenne, Wyo.; wife Kathleen (Kelleher) Rockwood of Elizabethtown; daughters Barbara Shaffer (Mark) of Boiling Springs; Laura Rockwood of Fairfield; siblings David Rockwood (Tanya) of Fairmont, West Virginia; Joy Rockwood of Cheyenne, Wyo.; and John Hall (Nancy) of Tabernacle, N.J.
He graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University of Delaware, Ohio with a BA in history and from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, with an MA and PhD in political science. He also graduated from Rosary College (now Dominican University) in River Forest, Ill. with an MLS.
Dr. Rockwood was Dean of the Library and taught political science at Mt. St. Mary’s University for 30 years. In his retirement, he taught political science at the Gettysburg campus of HACC.
In light of the COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Dr. Rockwood’s life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Ohio Wesleyan University, 61 Sandusky Street, Delaware, OH 43015 or an animal shelter/rescue of your choice. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
