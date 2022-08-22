Linda Lee Sluck, 77, of Gettysburg died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the UNC Hospice near her home in Saxapahaw, North Carolina.
She is survived by her husband, William J. Sluck; daughters, Betsy Orsini of Carlisle and her husband Robert, Marya Djalal of Arendtsville and her husband Reza, and Anne Becker of Saxapahaw and her husband Andrew; grandchildren, Jesse Finafrock, formerly of Fairfield, Reza Djalal of Gettysburg, and Sarah Tresselt of Carlisle; and two great-grandchildren.
Linda was past president of the Women’s Club of Gettysburg and a long-time volunteer at Manos Unidas Hispanic American Center. She worked for many years as secretary at Mt. St. Mary’s College in Emmitsburg, Md., and the PEACE program in Gettysburg.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church Historic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg, followed by a reception at the Eagles Club also in Gettysburg. Private interment service will be held at the grotto of Mt. St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home of South Hill, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Woman’s Club of Gettysburg Scholarship Fund, c/o Mary Redding, 776 Good Intent Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325, or a charity of the donor’s choice.
