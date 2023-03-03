Ronald Albert Valenti, 75, of Emmitsburg, Md., passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Chambersburg Hospital, Chambersburg, Pa.
Born July 11, 1947, in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Albert and Anne (Henryoski) Valenti. He was the devoted husband of 52 years to Susan Marie Valenti, nee Stay.
Ronald was a graduate of Monsignor Bonner Catholic High School, Drexel Hill, Pa., and a graduate of Mount Saint Mary’s College, Emmitsburg, Class of ‘69, and University of Maryland, College Park, with a master’s degree in counseling. He worked as an educator and counselor for over 40 years, was a lifelong activist for social justice, and was active in the Democratic Party at the local, state, and national levels. Ronald loved Philadelphia, and took pride in supporting the Eagles and the Phillies, but above all else he adored his family, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are sons, Patrick Valenti and wife Gina of McLean, Va., and Kevin Valenti and wife Sherry of Queenstown, Md.; grandchildren, Sophia, Dylan, Olivia, and Noah; brother, Richard Valenti, of Media, Pa.; and sister, Diane Valenti of Wernersville, Pa.
A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 47 DePaul Street, Emmitsburg, Md. The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, Md.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ronald’s name may be made to Mother Seton School, 100 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
Online condolences can be made at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
