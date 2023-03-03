Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 36F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 36F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.