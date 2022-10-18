John T. Moser, age 89, passed away on Sunday, October 16, at Brethren Village Retirement Community in Lititz, Pa., after a short illness.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carol, and three children, Mark (Peggy), Tod (Christine), and Leigh (Thomas Counts). He also leaves behind nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his mother, Marion Moser; his father, A. Clair Moser; and his sister, Margot Moser.
John was born on February 23, 1933, in Coaldale, Pennsylvania, to Clair and Marion. He grew up in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Lower Paxton High School in 1951. He graduated from Franklin & Marshall College with a bachelor’s degree in history in 1955, promptly married his high school sweetheart, Carol Dahlin, on June 25, 1955, and entered the U.S. Air Force in December 1955. During his military career, John continued his education, earning a master’s degree in safety from Central Missouri State University.
John is a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War, serving as a navigator aboard C-130 aircraft. During the war he was assigned to units flying out of Naha Air Base, Okinawa; Yokota Air Base, Japan; and Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand. John served in many leadership positions after the war, including base commander and wing commander. He retired from the Air Force in 1986 after 30 years of serving his country. John’s experience in the military taught his children the value of leadership, discipline, teamwork, and investing in a cause larger than himself.
John’s favorite pastime was spending time with his family boating and water skiing on Lake Norfork, Arkansas, where they enjoyed a cabin for over 40 years. Additionally, he loved to give tours of the Gettysburg Civil War battlefield to family and visitors. John was an avid coin and stamp collector and had several collectible cars over the years. For many years prior to death, John served as the chairperson of the Lower Marsh Creek cemetery committee. He was a faithful volunteer of the Salvation Army and active with the Military Officers Association of America. Most of all, John was a loving, faithful, and dedicated husband to Carol and father to his children.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 22, at Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, Gettysburg, with visitation at 10 a.m. and services at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Adams County Allied Veterans, c/o American Legion Post #202, 528 E. Middle St., Gettysburg, PA 17325; or Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.