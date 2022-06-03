Michael “Mick” Group, age 70, of Aspers, passed away January 18, 2022, at his home. He was born May 12, 1951, in Carlisle, the son of the late Robert T. and Janet (March) Group. Mike graduated from Biglerville High School in 1969. In his 20’s, Mike adventured out west where he took in the natural wonders of our country.
Mike loved the outdoors and mentoring others. For most of his life, he was a freelance writer, photographer, and speaker on a wide range of conservation-related and outdoor adventure topics. He was published in newspapers and outdoor magazines throughout his lifetime. During the late 80s he worked as a hunting guide on the Eastern Shore, Md. Being a Boy Scout himself, he dedicated decades of his life to youth mentorship through volunteerism with Boy Scout Troop 75 in Gardners, and as program director at Camp Tuckahoe from 1991 to 1996. More recently, Mike led nature programs at Strawberry Hill Nature Preserve in Fairfield.
In addition to his outdoor-related work, Mike worked at Rice’s Fruit Company, and as an FDA meat inspector. Mike was passionate about preserving local history and knowledge. He was a frequent guest on WIOO radio as an outdoor expert and enthusiast. He photographed many historical places and events in Adams County. He was an animal lover, especially his cats.
He is survived by his daughter, Jessica A. Griffith of Philadelphia; brother, David Group of Aspers; sister, Rosalind Group of York Springs; co-parent, Ann Griffith of Biglerville; stepbrother, Fred Altice of Dillsburg; stepsister, Shirley Hemler of Aspers; stepbrother, Harvey Altice of Utah; and stepmother, Nancy Group of Aspers. He was preceded in death by stepsister, Rosetta Group.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., Bendersville.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Biglerville American Legion Woods, 3030 Table Rock Road, Biglerville, PA 17307. Following the service guests are invited to share fellowship with the family, which includes a campfire in Mike’s honor.
Donations in Mike’s name can be made to Forever Love Rescue in Gettysburg, or Troop 75 in Gardners.
