Ralph D. Spence, age 88, of Arendtsville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Transitions Health Care in Gettysburg. He was born Thursday, May 26, 1932, in Orrtanna, the son of the late James E. and Gladys V. (Kime) Spence.
Ralph graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1950. He was formerly employed by PNC Bank, formerly Gettysburg National Bank, for over 35 years. He left there and went to work at the Flower Boutique in Gettysburg for three years and retired in 1996. He was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Arendtsville and a life member of the Cashtown Fire Company.
He served in the US Army during the Korean conflict. He was stationed in Germany, where he served in the Medic Corps from 1954 to 1956.
In his younger years, Ralph played baseball for four different teams, golfed and bowled in several different leagues. He was an avid reader and enjoyed jigsaw and crossword puzzles. He, along with Shirley, enjoyed caring for their lawn and garden. The Phillies and the Eagles were his favorite sports teams.
His wife of 37 years, Shirley C. Spence, passed away Jan. 7, 2021. His first wife, Dolores J. (Moul) Spence, passed away Feb. 23, 1968. He is survived by one daughter, Angela D. and husband Robert Vines of Arendtsville; one son, Jeffrey A. and wife Sharri Plattenburg of Littlestown; four grandchildren, Casey Miller, Kurt Vines, Gary Plattenburg, and Kristin Vines; seven great-grandchildren, Colton and Gracie Miller, Sierra and Sophie Plattenburg, and Adam, Emma and Levi Vines. He was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Wetzel, Hope Shaffer, Elizabeth Jean Spence, Anna Neely, and Virginia McCrone; and brothers, Olmer, Clark, James, Spark, Wayne, Marlin, Cloyd, and Harman Spence.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Private graveside services will be held at St. David’s New Cemetery in Hanover with Rev. George Heberling officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to UACT-John’s, P.O. Box 593, Arendtsville, PA 17303; and Arendtsville Fire Company, P.O. Box 482, Arendtsville, PA 17303.
