Gladys Virginia Crabill Woerner passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at York Hospital after a brief illness. She had enjoyed good health right up until a few weeks before her death.
She had been a guest at SpiriTrust, the Village of Gettysburg, for the past year and a half in Personal Care. She was born December 6, 1916, in Toms Brook, Va. Her husband Victor W. Woerner predeceased her in December 1995.
She was the second daughter of the late Gilbert and L. Mary Crabill. Gladys enjoyed gardening, sewing patchwork quilts and braiding rugs.
She is survived by three children, Leo (Fannie), Carl (Judy) and Judy (Charlie) Sterner, all of Gettysburg; grandchildren, Donna, Bunker Hill, W.Va., David L (Kas), Troy and companion Christy Mohler, of Gettysburg, (Jean (Mike) Cooper of Orrtanna, and Jacki (Scott) Weikert of Tionesta, Pa.; step-grandchildren, Zeke Goshorn of Lebanon, Trevor Goshorn of Gettysburg, and Zak (Nancy) of Littlestown; great-grandchildren, David (Nichole), Matthew, Kurtis and Bailey Woerner, William Boch, Colton (Morgan), Corbin, Brooke and Brock Cooper, Edwin and Ann Weikert, TJ and KC Goshorn, Ariel (Josh) McCray; and great-great-grandchildren, Kayla and Madeline Woerner, Laurel Lee Boch, Camden and Kade Cooper.
She is survived by siblings, Mary Jane (Wilbur) Waybright and Martin Luther (Catherine) Crabill of Gettysburg and Joe (Ann) Crabill of Abbottstown. She was predeceased by Annabelle Taylor, Frances Lady, Ruth Wolfe, Rosalee Hoffman, Pauline Lott, and Willie Catherine Starner. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Gladys was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg and Gettysburg Fire Department. Gladys volunteered at Heidlersburg Fire Company and Cashtown Fire Company with padding oysters and peeling peaches for their fairs and carnivals. She helped in the kitchen at the Gettysburg Fire Department carnival. She enjoyed going to St. James Lutheran Church to help with making quilts. She was also a member of the Sunday school class.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, with Rev. Michael Allwein officiating. Private interment will be in Flohr’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. James Lutheran Church, PO Box 4596, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or Gettysburg Fire Dept., 35 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
