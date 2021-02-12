Ronald Lee Ditzler, 80, passed away on Feb. 8, 2021.
Ron, a native of Adams County, was born on May 7, 1940, to the late Charles and Ethel Ditzler.
Ron will be remembered as an inspiring choral director in the Harford County, Md., and Downingtown, Pa., school districts. He had a second career in telecommunications and liked to say that he was there at the birth of the internet.
Ron loved the music of Mahler and Sibelius, and he was working on compositions of his own at the time of his passing.
Ron was a student of nature and had a vast knowledge of wildflowers and birds, and he was a lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Phillies.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Charles Ditzler.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Karen Bender; his sister, Margaret Sumter; his sister-in-law, Freda Ditzler; and his nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephew.
Memorial contributions may be donated to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. Ron was much concerned about people facing hunger during the COVID pandemic.
