Mary W. Quinn came into this world on July 25, 1930, in Philadelphia, and entered eternal life on February 26, 2022, from Gettysburg. She was the youngest child of Col. Alexander M. and Marie Weyand.
In her 91 years, she had come full circle back to Pennsylvania. In an Army family, Mary experienced life in many states during her younger years including Hawaii, Utah and Montana. She made countless friends along the way. During her more than nine decades of life she fulfilled many roles in addition to daughter, wife, and matriarch.
For over 35 years, Wantagh, New York, was home where she and her husband Henry J. Quinn raised their four daughters. Mary’s thirst for learning was a life-long endeavor beyond three years of art school in NYC and a year at Catholic University of America where she met Henry.
Throughout her life she was an avid reader, nourishing her deep curiosity, yet made time for a wide variety of activities: artist, first female church lector and Eucharistic minister in their parish (St. Frances de Chantal), perennial TV quiz show contestant, suburban 4-H leader, school lunch mother, community theater co-founder, actress and director, hospice volunteer (1000-plus hours), and Redemptoristine Lay Associate and later, Dominican Lay Associate.
Always a nature enthusiast delighting in all God’s creation, Mary loved their summer home in the hills of Millerton, N.Y., and their winter condo on a canal in Sarasota, Fla., where she became an avid shell collector/crafter, and Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium docent (and whale handler). Finally settling in Gettysburg in 2012, she joined Senior Acts and Village Voices at SpiriTrust Lutheran Village at Gettysburg.
Her last act of corporal mercy was to be an Abider, sitting quietly with folks at the end of their lives. Mary’s default setting of joy was anchored by her abiding Catholic faith and devotion to prayer. She was equally part extrovert part contemplative. Her capacity for unselfish love was evident to all she met. She led by example demonstrating by actions, not words, compassion, hospitality, generosity of spirit and respect for all people.
Her beloved husband of 59 years, Henry, passed away in 2011. She is survived by daughters, Irene (Thomas) Powell of Gettysburg and their children Nick, Tom (Kirsten Prior), Cate (Mark) Johnson, Anjelina, Nico, Maria, and Johnny; Sister Moira Quinn, OSsR, of Beacon, N.Y.; Theresa (Kevin) Mahoney of Levittown, N.Y., and their children James (Katie) and Quinn; and Paula (Paul) Smaldone of Emmitsburg, Md., and their children Maria, Rosalyn (Tim) Thackston, Veronica and Raphaela. Great-grandchildren are Deta, Imelda (Natalino Nunes) and Liko Johnson, and Morgan Powell.
The last of her generation, Mary was predeceased by her siblings Kathleen Squillace, Alix Berry, and Lt. Gen. Alexander M. Weyand.
How many patients regale their doctors and nurses with customized songs and engage them in philosophical discussions and the Greek roots of words? Our gratitude goes out to the healthcare providers in Gettysburg for their compassionate care over these past few years, especially Patrick Quinlin, DO; Dori Lawson, CRPN; Ikechukwu I. Akunyili, MD; and the entire, caring staff at SpiriTrust Lutheran here in Gettysburg, and SpiriTrust Hospice.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony’s Shrine, 6150 St Anthony Road in Emmitsburg, Maryland, on March 5 at 11 a.m. with Fr. Daniel Mitzel as celebrant. An opportunity for visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Inurnment at Mount St. Mary’s Cemetery in Emmitsburg will follow.
In lieu of flowers, her family suggests donations be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Village at Gettysburg, 1075 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
