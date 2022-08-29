Jason Matthew Marshall, 47, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at his home in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Jason was born in Martinsburg, W. Va., on Sept 17, 1974 and grew up in York, Pa. He is survived by his wife, Elaine “Lainie” Klein of Brooklyn, N.Y., parents Mike and Barbara Porter of East Berlin, brother Daniel Porter of York Springs, sister Shelli Brenner of Phoenix Ariz., in-laws Al and Roberta Klein, Brooklyn, N.Y., along with nieces, nephews and cousins in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New York, and Arizona. Services for Jason will be private and at the convenience of the family.
