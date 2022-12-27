Margaret Bair

Margaret “Jean” Bair, age 76, of Biglerville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. She was born Nov. 15, 1946 in Adams County to the late John and Dorothy (Leib) Gentzler. Jean was the loving wife of Donald A. Bair with whom she celebrated 55 years of marriage on Dec. 16, 2022.
Jean graduated from Littlestown Area High School and Harrisburg School of Nursing. After working several years as a labor and delivery nurse at Gettysburg Hospital, Jean opened Bair’s Flower Basket in Biglerville. She successfully ran this business for 25 years until retirement. She was very active in her church and volunteer work. She worked tirelessly for the benefit of Arc of Adams County, Habitat for Humanity and M.A.D.D. She served these organizations in a variety of leadership roles.
Jean is survived by her husband, Donald; son, Donald “Alex” Bair and wife, Amanda; brother, Carl Gentzler of Littlestown; sisters, Nadine Morningstar and husband, Jerry of Glenville and Joanne Vaul and husband, Frank of Stone Harbor, N.J.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Heather and Debbie.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville. A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 3, 2023 at noon at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, PA 17325. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service. Rev. Andrew R. Geib will officiate the services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Arc of Adams County 17 Rice Ave., Biglerville, PA 17307 or Habitat for Humanity 1 Steinwehr Ave., Gettysburg, PA 17325. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com
A private inurnment will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.