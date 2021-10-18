Adam Jerome Myers III, 69, passed away on October 15, 2021. He was born to Betty L. (Dorsey) Myers and the late Adam J. Myers Jr. on December 31, 1951, at Annie M. Warner Hospital.
He was a 1969 graduate of Gettysburg High School, and a 1973 graduate of The Pennsylvania State University Smeal College of Business with a B.S. in the Honors Program in accounting. He is also distinguished by becoming only the second Black member of the Penn State Blue Band which he was active in from 1969-1973.
In 1973, he joined PriceWaterhouseCoopers as a CPA, and then became director of accounting for Provident National Corporation in 1976. Adam was named chief deputy city controller for the City of Philadelphia in 1979, where he also served as commissioner for Philadelphia Gas Works, and a board member for the City of Philadelphia Board of Pensions and Retirement.
Adam left these posts in 1982 to pursue a juris doctorate from Harvard Law School, which he earned in 1985. Upon passing the California Bar, he went to work for Thelen, Marrin, Johnson & Bridges, San Francisco, Calif., where he specialized in securities law. In 1989, he joined O’Melveny & Myers LLP, Century City, Calif., as a senior attorney.
Adam changed career paths again in 1991 when he became a professor, interim VP, and interim dean of the School of Paralegals at University of West Los Angeles School of Law, Inglewood, Calif., teaching business law related to corporations, contracts, commercial law, and trusts and estates. Desiring to move back East, he accepted a visiting assistant professorship of law at The Penn State Dickinson School of Law, Carlisle, Pa., for the school year 1996-1997, which led to him become an associate professor of law at Valparaiso University School of Law in 1999.
While at Valparaiso Adam married, and welcomed a son, Adam Jerome Myers IV, affectionally called Khoka. The family moved to College Station, Texas, in 2007, where Adam became a senior lecturer at the Texas A&M University Mays Business School until his retirement in 2014. Let it be known however that, above all his professional accomplishments, he was proudest of his son, and happiest sharing new experiences with Khoka and watching him grow up.
Among his professional distinctions, Adam is a founding member of National Association of Black Accountants Philadelphia Chapter, past Treasurer and Life Member. He is a member of Beta Alpha Psi, National Accounting Fraternity (Beta Theta), Delta Sigma Pi, Professional Business Fraternity (Alpha Gamma), the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and the California Society of Certified Public Accounts, as well as a published, and cited attorney in the Pepperdine Law Review.
Adam is survived by his mother, Betty L. Myers of Gettysburg; his son, Adam (Khoka) J. Myers IV of College Station, Texas; his sisters, Yvonne L. Myers (Ron Rosensteel) of Gettysburg and Lori Ann Myers of Silver Spring, Md.; and his niece, Sydney Wilson of Silver Spring, Md.
Friends and family will be greeted at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jay Eckman officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Adam’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
