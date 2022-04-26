Mark Joseph Sanders was born October 4, 1968, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and was the son of James R. and Viola F. (Marshall) Sanders
Mark entered God’s eternal hunting grounds on Thursday April 14, 2022, at 53 years of age.
Mark lived his younger years in Pennsylvania where he spent his time farming, hunting and breaking horses. He had his own business doing custom harvesting. Mark spent the majority of his life working the land.
In 2003, Mark purchased a farm in rural Chariton, Iowa. Mark built a home on his land in 2005 and officially became an Iowan when he moved into it in 2006. It is there Mark was able to continue enjoying his love for farming and hunting.
On April 3, 2012, Mark was united in marriage to Kimberly Gene Brewer and their families were blended.
In the last few years Mark spent his time sharing his knowledge of hunting and farming with his wife Kim, son Tanner and nephew Kevin.
Mark is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph and Louise Sanders, and John and Emma Marshall; uncles, Tom Jacoby and Luke Sanders; and cousins, Chris Jacoby, Randy Jacoby and Bill Jacoby.
He is survived by his wife Kim; children, Tanner (Maddie) Sanders, Cody (Nicole) Criqui, Kylie (Zeb) Laurie, and Kelsie Gwinn; grandchildren, Stetson Sanders, Bowen Sanders, Raelynn Gwinn, Madi Laurie, Slevin Kern and Damon Criqui; parents, James and Viola Sanders; siblings, Lee (Lori) Sanders, Jimmy Sanders, Susan Sanders and Dan (Missy) Sanders; grandparents, Jack and Marilyn Runnells; nephews, Kevin (Andrea) Sanders, Jeff (Teresa) Sanders, Dillon Routh, Dalton Routh and Elijah Einsig; and nieces, Courtney Sanders, Cheyenne Sanders, Roberta Rollins, Robin Rollins, Addison, Oaklyn, Anabeth, Haylee Sanders, Aubrey Rollins and Emma Stevenson.
Mark will be greatly missed by many other family and friends.
Celebration of Life is Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 11 a.m., at Pierschbacher Funeral Homes, 914 Roland Ave., Chariton, IA 50049, as well as a local Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
