Amanda R. Paris, 35, York Road, Gettysburg, passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at her home.
She was born May 26, 1986, in Gettysburg, the daughter of Ray and Patricia Shetter Paris of Gettysburg.
Amanda was a 2004 Gettysburg High School graduate and a 2008 graduate of York College with a BS in information systems, end user support. She was employed for the last 10 years with Peoples Bank of York, Pa., most recently as the AVP IT application manager. She was an avid reader. But most of all she loved raising and spending time with her son, Tyler.
In addition to her parents, Amanda is survived by a son, Joseph Tyler Paris-Vivaldi of Gettysburg; two sisters, Jenna Fetter and her husband Jed of Orrtanna, and Nicole Parone and her husband Travis of Morgantown, W.Va.; nephew, Daniel Fetter; and nieces Adley Fetter, Alexis Parone and Paisley Fetter.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 28, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to an organization of your choice.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
