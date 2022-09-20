Donna L. Singley, 64, of Biglerville, passed away at her home on Monday, September 19, 2022, after a long illness.
Born in Gettysburg on August 5, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Raymond B. and Sara (Yingst) Singley. Donna is survived by her husband of 44 years, Gary L. Lentz.
She was a 1976 graduate of Gettysburg High School. Donna worked for 25 years at the former Herff Jones Yearbook Co. in Gettysburg, Sandoe’s Fruit Market in Biglerville for 18 years and most recently, Zeigler Bros. Mill in Gardners.
She enjoyed gardening, walking, trips to the beach and her beloved Rottweilers. Donna was a member of the Gettysburg Eagles and American Legion Post #262 Auxiliary in Biglerville.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a stepdaughter, Lori Jacobs and her children Brendan and Summer of Virginia Beach, Va.; a brother, Ray Singley of Orrtanna; a sister, Debra Mummert of Gettysburg; a stepbrother, George Riggs of Buckeysville, Ark.; and a number of nieces and nephews. Donna was predeceased by a stepbrother, Patrick Riggs.
Following Donna’s request, funeral services will be private.
Memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
