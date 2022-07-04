Gene B. Steinour, 96, of Chambersburg, Pa., passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, surrounded by his loving family in Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg. Born December 12, 1925, in Gettysburg he was the son of the late Earl Emory and Eva Mary (Kane) Steinour.
He was a graduate of Gettysburg High School with the Class of 1944. Following his graduation Gene, went to work at Letterkenny Army Depot in property accountability. He retired in 1983 after 39 years of service.
He was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Chambersburg. Gene was a family man who loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed gardening, reading, camping, dancing and the theater.
Gene is survived by his wife of 64 years, Helen (Auman) Steinour; three children, Gregory L. Steinour (Kim) of Chambersburg, Deborah S. Weaver (Herb) of Shippensburg, Pa., and Kim S. Rogers (Troy) of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; four grandchildren, Janelle N. Weaver of Boiling Springs, Pa., Tyler M. Weaver (Katie) of Carlisle, Pa., Chelsea N. Digon (Eli) of Lancaster, Pa., and Kali A. Linn (John) of Fayetteville, Pa.; a brother, Earl “Babe” Steinour (late Betty); and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother Marcus Steinour and his wife Margaret.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, in the Chapel of the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202 with Rev. Alan Wolfe officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in St. Thomas Cemetery, St. Thomas, PA. A reception and a time of fellowship will follow the service Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
