Jason T. Maddox, 34, of Centre Hall, Pa., died Oct. 17, 2020, after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He kept his battle private but showed immense grace and courage in the face of terrible odds. Now finally at rest, those of us who loved him hold him close in our hearts and cherish the memories we have.
He was born April 20, 1986, in Danville, Pa., the son of Dee Bagshaw (husband, Gary) of McAlevy’s Fort, Pa., and Terry Maddox (wife, Carolynn) of Fairfield. Jason is survived by his parents, Dee and Terry and his brother Daniel (fiancée Michele Tolbert) of Elkton, Md. He also leaves his loving fiancée, Christi McClellan and her sons Jakob Daniels and Kelly Strouse and her grandkids Aidan (aka ‘Buggo’) and Daxon, all of Centre Hall. In addition, his widespread family includes stepsisters, Shannon (husband, Danny Taylor), and Samantha (husband, Gary Fletcher) and stepbrother, David Cockerill (wife, Trisha); as well as his niece and nephew, Brooke and Blaine Maddox; niece and nephew-to-be Sydney and Brandon Tolbert; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and wonderful friends. Last, but certainly not least, his loving pup, Maverick, is missing him as well.
Jason was preceded in death by his Uncle Doug (Maddox) and paternal and maternal grandparents, Anne and Charles Baker and Dorothy and Wayne Hayes.
He attended State College schools, graduating in 2004 and graduated from Penn Tech College in 2012 with a B.S. in construction management. He then spent a year in Wisconsin working for Habitat for Humanity and AmeriCorps-VISTA, before returning to the East Coast to work with his brother, doing home renovations and then managing construction projects for Morton Buildings.
Jason loved to fire up a smoker or cook new things for friends and family, head up to family camp in Potter County and travel to new places, trying every restaurant with interesting food.
He was kind and generous, smart and sweet, with occasional grumpiness thrown in. Always ready to be of help with a project, even while battling cancer, he taught himself to use a 3-D printer and quickly responded to calls for face shields when COVID-19 came on the scene. Many may not know, but Jason, to help a friend, became a certified ’preacher’ (compliments of the internet) and officiated at several weddings for friends – some, over a cold beer, liked to call him ‘Padre Maddox’.
Jason requested there be no formal funeral service but wished for friends and family to gather and celebrate their time with him. The family will set this up at a later time.
Arrangements are being handled by Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Centre Hall, Pa.
The family requests no flowers but please contribute in Jason’s name, if you’d like, to The Pancreatic Action Network (pancan.org) or to the charity of your choice.
