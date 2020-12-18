Benjamin N. Weaver Sr., age 71, of Aspers, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at his home. He was born Thursday, Oct. 20, 1949, in Menallen Township, Adams County, the son of the late Sanford W. and Vergie Rae (Thomas) Weaver.
Ben was formerly employed by SYSCO as a refrigeration tech for many years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints in New Oxford. He enjoyed hunting and being outdoors. Ben was a jack of all trades, master of none. He was a great conversationalist!!
His wife, Mary Ann, whom he adored, passed away in 2015. He is survived by two daughters, Tracy K. and husband Hamed Elnewihy of Brunswick, Md., and Michelle K. Weaver of Louisville, Ky.; one son, Benjamin N. Weaver Jr. and wife Amy of San Antonio, Texas; 21 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Joycelyn Taylor of Biglerville, Addie Hess of York Springs, and Alice Schoffstall of Newville; and brother, Peter Weaver of Biglerville. He was preceded in death by his brothers, George, Dale and Tom Weaver; and sister, Helen Brown.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at Dugan Funeral Home with Bishop Jeff Aekins officiating. Interment will be in Bendersville Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, Dec. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.