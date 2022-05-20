David C. Barnhart, of McSherrystown, passed away on May 18, 2022, at the age of 75, after a battle with brain cancer.
David is survived by his wife, Darlene M. (Baker) Barnhart; and his children, Douglas Barnhart and wife Jennifer of Abbottstown, Daniel Barnhart and wife LeAnne of Bel Air, Md., Denice Staub and husband Timothy of Gettysburg, and Diana Heller and husband Johnathon of York. He is also survived by his sisters, Marjorie Wentz (husband Melvin), Nancy Bankert (husband Karl), and Iva Martin (husband Bradley). He was preceded in death by his parents, Burnell and Margaret (Rohrbaugh) Barnhart.
David was born in Hanover on May 21, 1946. He graduated from South Western High School Class of 1964 and was a lifelong active member of St. David’s Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Air Force and a Vietnam War veteran. He retired as a heavy equipment operator for Gary L. Mummert Builder. David’s greatest joy were his 10 grandchildren Zachary, Evan, Noah, Samson, Alex, Nathan, Evelyn, Megan, Owen, and Caleb.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation in celebration of David’s life on Tuesday, May 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, May 25, beginning at 9 a.m., followed by his Memorial Service at 10 a.m., at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
A donation in David’s memory can be sent to Penn State Cancer Institute, 1249 Cocoa Ave., Suite 115, PO Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033; or to Visiting Nurses Association of Hanover & Spring Grove, 440 Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331; or to St. David’s Lutheran Church, 1032 Musselman Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
