Catherine E. Bigham, 91, of Gettysburg, died Thursday morning, October 6, 2022, at the Gettysburg Center.
Born July 8, 1931, in Fairfield, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Manerva (Moritz) Bigham.
Catherine worked for over 35 years as a bookkeeper for G.C. Murphy Department Stores. She enjoyed gardening, quilting and carving woodwork.
She is survived by her sister, Anna Bigham of Gettysburg; her two nephews, Doug Thomas and John Thomas, both of Gettysburg; and her niece, Kathy Stoner of Aspers. She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Walter Bigham, Clyde Bigham, and Chester Bigham; and her sister, Miriam Thomas.
Funeral services for Catherine will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Burial will be in the Fairfield Union Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the services Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
