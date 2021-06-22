Mildred Reaver Day, 93, fondly known as “Millie,” of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021. She was the wife of the late John D. “Chuck” Day 3rd, who died Sept. 2, 2001, to whom she was married for 51 years.
She is survived by her son John D. married to Kim Kramer Day of Lansdowne, Va.; and two grandchildren, Cameron and Kaleigh Day. She was preceded in death by her brother, G. Richard Reaver. Also surviving is Richard’s son, David Reaver, his daughter Donna married to Randy Ohler.
Born in Gettysburg Millie was the daughter of the late C. Glenn and Laura E. Shriver.
Mildred was a graduate of Gettysburg High School, Class of 1945. She later graduated from Susquehanna University in 1949 with a B.S. degree. She was a business education teacher in the Donegal School District and last employed by the former Kuntz, Lesher CPA Firm of Lancaster.
She was also a 60-plus year member and Past Matron and Secretary of the Elizabethtown Chapter #407, Order of the Eastern Star. She served as a volunteer for the American Red Cross and other charity organizations where she would knit blankets and other items for the needy and was an avid reader.
Millie was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Mount Joy, and was an extremely loyal parishioner and was always present for worship services.
A memorial service honoring the life of Millie will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 47 W. Main St., Mount Joy, on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Interment is private in the Mount Joy Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552 would be deeply appreciated.
