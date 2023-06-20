Ivan A. Poist, 56, passed Monday, June 19, 2023, at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. He was the husband of Shelby (Lease) Poist.
Ivan was born August 11, 1966, in Hanover, the son of Peggy (Haar) Poist of New Oxford, and the late Donald F. Poist.
Ivan was a 1984 graduate of New Oxford High School, and was employed at Conewago Enterprises for 36 years. He was a life member of New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, Hanover Home Association, and McSherrystown Home Association, and a member of East Berlin V.F.W. Richard Gross Post #8896, Democrat Club of Clarence, Clarence Moose, and Sinnemahoning Sportsmen’s Association. Ivan enjoyed spending time with his grandsons and family, day trips, going to the beach, and trips to his hunting camp in the mountains.
In addition to his wife Shelby, and mother Peg, Ivan is survived by a son, Devan J. Poist and his wife Paige of East Berlin; a stepson, Chris Altland and his wife Lori of Hanover; four grandchildren, Caiden Altland, Camden Altland, Lincoln Poist and Jameson Poist; a sister, Beth R. Smith of Gettysburg; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Mark Poist; grandparents, George and Mary Poist; and G. Marion and Mary Haar; and a brother-in-law, Dale Smith.
Following cremation, a visitation will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, 6-8 p.m., at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
